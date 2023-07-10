Meta's Threads app exceeds 100 million users

Adapted from Quiver Quantitative; Chart: Axios Visuals

The two most powerful leaders in social media can't stop throwing jabs at each other online.

Why it matters: The personal attacks between Twitter owner Elon Musk and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg have escalated as Meta's new Threads app reached over 100 million users over the weekend, while internet traffic data from Cloudflare shows Twitter use "tanking."

State of play: Musk has lashed out at Zuckerberg several times since Meta's Twitter-like app launched last week.

Zuckerberg's own taunting of Musk hasn't stopped since the two apparently agreed to throw actual jabs in a cage match fight.

💭 Hope's thought bubble: Whether Threads will be able to replace Twitter remains a big open question. (Its leaders, for one, don‘t feel it has to get into politics and news in order to succeed.)