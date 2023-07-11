Harpoon Brewery launches pickleball club

Share on email (opens in new window)

Harpoon Brewery has hopped on the pickleball train.

What’s happening: The Pickleball Social Club is open daily from noon to 9pm with room for some 400 people next to Harpoon in the Seaport.

It has four pickleball courts, two shuffleboard courts and cornhole.

The intrigue: We know Boston loves pickleball. We were one of two places where pickleball showed up as a top trending "near me" Google search last year.

Yes, but: Like most fun things in Boston, this costs money. An hour of pickleball can set you back $50-$100.

Be smart: The city also has courts — and you can sign up for free, citizen-organized games here.

The bottom line: Harpoon’s new courts, launched with Hub Sports Boston, offer a place for people to join a league, or reserve a court and try it out.