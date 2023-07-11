27 mins ago - Things to Do

Harpoon Brewery launches pickleball club

A wide view showing four pickleball courts and shuffleboard courts next to Harpoon Brewery in Boston's Seaport.

Brews and (pickle)balls. Photo: Courtesy of Harpoon Brewery

Harpoon Brewery has hopped on the pickleball train.

What’s happening: The Pickleball Social Club is open daily from noon to 9pm with room for some 400 people next to Harpoon in the Seaport.

  • It has four pickleball courts, two shuffleboard courts and cornhole.

The intrigue: We know Boston loves pickleball. We were one of two places where pickleball showed up as a top trending "near me" Google search last year.

Yes, but: Like most fun things in Boston, this costs money. An hour of pickleball can set you back $50-$100.

Be smart: The city also has courts — and you can sign up for free, citizen-organized games here.

The bottom line: Harpoon’s new courts, launched with Hub Sports Boston, offer a place for people to join a league, or reserve a court and try it out.

  • Or, you know, just have a beer and watch your friends duke it out.
