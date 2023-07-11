Harpoon Brewery launches pickleball club
Harpoon Brewery has hopped on the pickleball train.
What’s happening: The Pickleball Social Club is open daily from noon to 9pm with room for some 400 people next to Harpoon in the Seaport.
- It has four pickleball courts, two shuffleboard courts and cornhole.
The intrigue: We know Boston loves pickleball. We were one of two places where pickleball showed up as a top trending "near me" Google search last year.
Yes, but: Like most fun things in Boston, this costs money. An hour of pickleball can set you back $50-$100.
Be smart: The city also has courts — and you can sign up for free, citizen-organized games here.
The bottom line: Harpoon’s new courts, launched with Hub Sports Boston, offer a place for people to join a league, or reserve a court and try it out.
- Or, you know, just have a beer and watch your friends duke it out.
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.