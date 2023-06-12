1 hour ago - Health

Rethink that base tan

Steph Solis
You might have heard that you should get a "protective" base tan before your beach vacation, but that advice isn't science-backed.

Why it matters: Nearly 1 in 4 adults think getting a base tan will prevent sunburn, according to a new American Academy of Dermatology survey shared with Axios, writes Axios’ Carly Mallenbaum. And that myth can exacerbate skin cancer risks.

Zoom in: The volume of melanoma cases in Massachusetts fluctuated between 2009 and 2019, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • They peaked with nearly 27 cases per 100,000 people in 2017 and fell to 15.1 cases per 100,000 people in 2019.
  • That’s lower than the national average of 22.7 cases in 2019, per the CDC.

Reality check: A base tan provides an SPF of less than 4. A tan from the salon could provide an SPF of less than 1, according to Nancy Akerman, senior policy adviser for the Environmental Protection Agency.

  • Damage from UV exposure accumulates over your lifetime, so a base tan "increases your likelihood of developing not only skin cancer, but also wrinkles [and] brown spots," dermatologist Nazanin Saedi told Axios.

🧠 Be smart: "For an adult, you really need about a shot glass-full of sunscreen to give yourself good coverage when you're outdoors," Akerman told Axios. Use SPF 15 or higher, and reapply.

