Rethink that base tan
You might have heard that you should get a "protective" base tan before your beach vacation, but that advice isn't science-backed.
Why it matters: Nearly 1 in 4 adults think getting a base tan will prevent sunburn, according to a new American Academy of Dermatology survey shared with Axios, writes Axios’ Carly Mallenbaum. And that myth can exacerbate skin cancer risks.
Zoom in: The volume of melanoma cases in Massachusetts fluctuated between 2009 and 2019, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- They peaked with nearly 27 cases per 100,000 people in 2017 and fell to 15.1 cases per 100,000 people in 2019.
- That’s lower than the national average of 22.7 cases in 2019, per the CDC.
Reality check: A base tan provides an SPF of less than 4. A tan from the salon could provide an SPF of less than 1, according to Nancy Akerman, senior policy adviser for the Environmental Protection Agency.
- Damage from UV exposure accumulates over your lifetime, so a base tan "increases your likelihood of developing not only skin cancer, but also wrinkles [and] brown spots," dermatologist Nazanin Saedi told Axios.
🧠 Be smart: "For an adult, you really need about a shot glass-full of sunscreen to give yourself good coverage when you're outdoors," Akerman told Axios. Use SPF 15 or higher, and reapply.
