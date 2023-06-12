Data: CDC; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

You might have heard that you should get a "protective" base tan before your beach vacation, but that advice isn't science-backed.

Why it matters: Nearly 1 in 4 adults think getting a base tan will prevent sunburn, according to a new American Academy of Dermatology survey shared with Axios, writes Axios’ Carly Mallenbaum. And that myth can exacerbate skin cancer risks.

Zoom in: The volume of melanoma cases in Massachusetts fluctuated between 2009 and 2019, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They peaked with nearly 27 cases per 100,000 people in 2017 and fell to 15.1 cases per 100,000 people in 2019.

That’s lower than the national average of 22.7 cases in 2019, per the CDC.

Reality check: A base tan provides an SPF of less than 4. A tan from the salon could provide an SPF of less than 1, according to Nancy Akerman, senior policy adviser for the Environmental Protection Agency.

Damage from UV exposure accumulates over your lifetime, so a base tan "increases your likelihood of developing not only skin cancer, but also wrinkles [and] brown spots," dermatologist Nazanin Saedi told Axios.

🧠 Be smart: "For an adult, you really need about a shot glass-full of sunscreen to give yourself good coverage when you're outdoors," Akerman told Axios. Use SPF 15 or higher, and reapply.

