Dani's Queer Bar opening pushed back

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Dani’s Queer Bar isn’t opening in June after all, but co-owner Thais Rocha is holding out hope for a debut later this summer.

Why it matters: Boston hasn’t had a lesbian or femme-focused bar in decades.

Details: Dani’s is slated to go into the space formerly occupied by the Pour House on Boylston Street in Back Bay. It'll cater to queer women and non-binary people.

Once it opens, Boston will become home to the country’s 28th lesbian bar.

What they’re saying: “Although we don’t have an official opening date yet, rest assured it’s coming soon,” Rocha wrote on Instagram. “We are working really hard to bring the bar to life.”