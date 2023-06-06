1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Dani's Queer Bar opening pushed back

Steph Solis
Illustration of a rainbow colored disco ball.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Dani’s Queer Bar isn’t opening in June after all, but co-owner Thais Rocha is holding out hope for a debut later this summer.

Why it matters: Boston hasn’t had a lesbian or femme-focused bar in decades.

Details: Dani’s is slated to go into the space formerly occupied by the Pour House on Boylston Street in Back Bay. It'll cater to queer women and non-binary people.

What they’re saying: “Although we don’t have an official opening date yet, rest assured it’s coming soon,” Rocha wrote on Instagram. “We are working really hard to bring the bar to life.”

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more