Boston's first bar catering to queer women in decades set to open in June

Steph Solis

Dani’s Queer Bar, an LGBTQ+ bar in the works in the Back Bay, says it aims to be open on June 1.

Driving the news: The team behind Dani’s is in the “final stages” of opening the bar, according to its Instagram page.

  • The owners plan to lease the space formerly occupied by the Pour House on Boylston Street, landlord Charles Talanian told Axios last month.

Why it matters: Dani’s would be the first local bar catering to queer women in decades.

Of note: The opening would fall during Pride Month.

In the meantime, the owners are raising money to fund Dani's through events like Sapphic Nights at the House of Blues and yacht parties, per the Instagram post.

