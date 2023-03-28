Boston's first bar catering to queer women in decades set to open in June

Dani’s Queer Bar, an LGBTQ+ bar in the works in the Back Bay, says it aims to be open on June 1.

Driving the news: The team behind Dani’s is in the “final stages” of opening the bar, according to its Instagram page.

The owners plan to lease the space formerly occupied by the Pour House on Boylston Street, landlord Charles Talanian told Axios last month.

Why it matters: Dani’s would be the first local bar catering to queer women in decades.

Dani’s, which lists locals Thais Rocha and Tiamarie Michaels as owners, would become the 28th operational lesbian bar in the U.S.

Of note: The opening would fall during Pride Month.

In the meantime, the owners are raising money to fund Dani's through events like Sapphic Nights at the House of Blues and yacht parties, per the Instagram post.