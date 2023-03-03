A queer woman safe haven in the works in the Back Bay

At last, Boston might once again have a bar that caters to queer women.

Driving the news: The locals behind LGBTQ Nightlife Events, a group that holds monthly themed parties that cater toward women and non-binary people, is considering leasing the space formerly occupied by the Pour House.

The space would house Dani's Queer Bar, landlord Charles Talanian confirmed. UniversalHub first reported the development.

More details should be available in the next month, Talanian said.

Why it matters: Boston has a dearth of LGBTQ+ bars and none dedicated to lesbians and queer women. Vicki's and Cavana's, two lesbian bars on Tremont Street, closed decades ago.

Dani’s, which lists Thais Rocha and Tiamarie Michaels as owners, would restore some nightlife to the Back Bay.

Rocha and others in the LGBTQ+ entertainment scene have already started to fill that void with their Sapphic Nights events, which they launched during the pandemic.

The big picture: Dani’s would become the 28th operational lesbian bar in the U.S.

Dani's Queer Bar aims to be "a safe space for sapphic, nonbinary, trans and other LGBTQ+ community members to gather and enjoy each other's company,” according to its certificate of organization.

What they’re saying: “All the gay spaces we have now, they’re great,” Thais Rocha told the Simmons Voice. “But you look around and all you see is gay men. Which is fine, it’s fun, but it’s not somewhere you can go and see a sea of people that look like you in one way or another.”

What’s next: If Dani’s signs the lease, the business has to secure various permits before it can open.