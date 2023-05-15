The Taylor Swift economy comes to town

Taylor Swift could be a boon for business when she rolls through Massachusetts this weekend.

The big picture: The pop star's Eras Tour — which is breaking attendance records and poised to be one of the highest-grossing tours ever — is fueling an entire Taylor Swift economy, Axios’ Erica Pandey reports.

The Swift’s influence and impact extends beyond ticket and merch sales.

Zoom in: The hotels around the stadium at Patriots Place are completely booked up and Airbnb rentals are going for over $1,000 a night for one-bedroom apartments or studios anywhere near Foxborough.

Bars and restaurants in the Boston area are getting in on the act, even though Swift herself will be the better part of an hour away down 95 at Gillette Stadium.

Summer Shack in Cambridge hosts a drag brunch dedicated to Swift Saturday.

High Street Place is having a pre-show party with cover acts and whatever a "bejeweled glow-up bar" is from noon to 4pm just a short walk to the train station.

There's also a burgeoning market on Etsy for knock-off Swiftie merchandise customized for the Foxborough shows.

T-shirts showing the Eras tour artwork, custom posters and more generic fare featuring the Foxborough dates are all available much cheaper than the $45 TS herself charges for a simple shirt.

And don't forget to custom order commemorative Gen-X retro fake concert tickets to remind yourself you paid a week's salary to sit in the Gillette nosebleeds.

Meanwhile, The MBTA had to release additional $20 round-trip tickets for the special trains it's running for the Saturday and Sunday concerts after tickets for Friday ran out.

The trains will run between South Station, Foxborough and Providence.

💭 Deehan's thought bubble: If you managed to get tickets, how are you getting to Foxborough this weekend? The MBTA? A big ol' party bus? Are you going to pre-game? Will you need binoculars?