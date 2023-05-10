Clarifying the MBTA's rules about eating on public transit

On the one hand, you get to scarf down your Dunkin' breakfast tacos on the way to work, or maybe kill time while your train is going 10 mph through a slow zone.

On the other, you might gross out some more squeamish fellow passengers or leave scraps to feed the legions of rats that prowl the platforms.

What's happening: The T stirred up some confusion among riders when it tweeted Monday to "please avoid eating or drinking while on vehicles & in stations," even though many MBTA stations sell food and drinks just feet from the tracks.

The MBTA's official rules state that "food and drink must remain in closed containers." But then it asks nicely that you "avoid" eating and drinking.