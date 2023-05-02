Inside the private Gronk gym at The Parker

Gronk Fitness opened its private gym at The Parker, a luxury condominium complex near Boston Common, earlier this year. Gronk and The Parker gave Axios a look at the fitness space.

The intrigue: Gronk Fitness is known for its co-owner, Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski, and for its high-end equipment. The 1,500-square-foot gym at The Parker is equipped with high-quality weights, rowing machines and other machines.

The company has developed gyms for Boston fire stations, touring musicians and school districts, says Gordie Gronkowski Jr., the oldest Gronkowski brother and a co-owner.

What they’re saying: "You want something that’s going to feel natural on your body, that feels good, that’s not going to potentially injure you," Gordie Gronkowski Jr. tells Axios.

The Gronkowskis told the Globe in 2022 they hope their new gym will be the first of many in the city's luxury residential buildings.

They haven’t moved forward on projects in other luxury residential buildings yet, but the use of ritzy perks has become more commonplace in residential real estate in recent years.

The gym opened earlier this year. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

The weights span from a few pounds to 75 pounds. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

The gym includes rowing machines, as well as weight and running machines. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

The gym includes a fitness studio room. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios