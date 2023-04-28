Boston's high-income renter population is growing

Credit line: Data: RentCafe; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Apartment developers looking to attract high-income renters say they’re thinking beyond gyms and pools when it comes to amenities.

Why it matters: The push comes as many would-be homebuyers rent longer, incentivizing properties to compete for a growing cohort of high-income renters.

State of play: Developers have touted dog spas, in-home grocery delivery and other perks to attract luxury renters in the Boston area, where rents are among the highest in the nation.

The Ink Block apartment complex in the South End lists a botanical garden, rooftop pool, pet groom station and a pet park among its amenities.

By the numbers: The number of metro-area renters earning $150,000 or more grew 100% between 2016 and 2021, per U.S. Census data.

That's higher than the national average increase of 87.5%

The big picture: Apartment construction is booming nationwide. Historically, new rental housing tends to hit at the higher end of the market, Chris Salviati, senior economist at Apartment List, tells Axios.

That trend has become more pronounced in recent years as rising project costs squeeze developers, he says.

Between the lines: High listing prices and mortgage rates aren’t making home buying as desirable as it once was, Salviati says.