Boston's high-income renter population is growing
Apartment developers looking to attract high-income renters say they’re thinking beyond gyms and pools when it comes to amenities.
Why it matters: The push comes as many would-be homebuyers rent longer, incentivizing properties to compete for a growing cohort of high-income renters.
State of play: Developers have touted dog spas, in-home grocery delivery and other perks to attract luxury renters in the Boston area, where rents are among the highest in the nation.
- The Ink Block apartment complex in the South End lists a botanical garden, rooftop pool, pet groom station and a pet park among its amenities.
By the numbers: The number of metro-area renters earning $150,000 or more grew 100% between 2016 and 2021, per U.S. Census data.
- That's higher than the national average increase of 87.5%
The big picture: Apartment construction is booming nationwide. Historically, new rental housing tends to hit at the higher end of the market, Chris Salviati, senior economist at Apartment List, tells Axios.
- That trend has become more pronounced in recent years as rising project costs squeeze developers, he says.
Between the lines: High listing prices and mortgage rates aren’t making home buying as desirable as it once was, Salviati says.
- "A lot of folks in that high-income band, who in the past would have owned homes, are now continuing to rent — whether that's for lifestyle reasons or because they are feeling like it's not a good time to buy," he says.
