2 hours ago - News
Disney immersive experience coming to Boston
Attention, Disney lovers. An "immersive" exhibit is stopping in Boston this spring, and our friends at Axios Cleveland got us a sneak peek.
What's happening: The Disney Animation Immersive Experience is coming to eight cities, including Boston, this year.
- Our local showcase opens Feb. 23 at Lighthouse Artspace.
- The Toronto-based entertainment company behind the event is the same one that brought the immersive Vincent Van Gogh exhibit to Boston in recent years.
What to expect: Axios Cleveland reporter Troy Smith checked out the Cleveland showcase ahead of its recent debut to the public.
- The exhibit starts with an educational walk through the company's animation history, with interactive displays for kids.
- Then there's the showroom with floor-to-ceiling projections showing scenes from "The Lion King," "Frozen," "Encanto" and other Disney classics.
The catch: It's not cheap. Available tickets for the Boston show start at $28 for weekdays and $46 for weekends.

