Disney immersive experience coming to Boston

The Disney Animation Immersive Experience showed its VIP crowd in Toronto "The Emperor's New Groove" last month. Photo: Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images

Attention, Disney lovers. An "immersive" exhibit is stopping in Boston this spring, and our friends at Axios Cleveland got us a sneak peek.

What's happening: The Disney Animation Immersive Experience is coming to eight cities, including Boston, this year.

Our local showcase opens Feb. 23 at Lighthouse Artspace.

The Toronto-based entertainment company behind the event is the same one that brought the immersive Vincent Van Gogh exhibit to Boston in recent years.

What to expect: Axios Cleveland reporter Troy Smith checked out the Cleveland showcase ahead of its recent debut to the public.

The exhibit starts with an educational walk through the company's animation history, with interactive displays for kids.

Then there's the showroom with floor-to-ceiling projections showing scenes from "The Lion King," "Frozen," "Encanto" and other Disney classics.

The catch: It's not cheap. Available tickets for the Boston show start at $28 for weekdays and $46 for weekends.