2 hours ago - News

Disney immersive experience coming to Boston

Steph Solis
A small crowd of people watch floor-to-ceiling viewing of the "Emperor's New Groove" in a room dimly lit by a purple ceiling light.

The Disney Animation Immersive Experience showed its VIP crowd in Toronto "The Emperor's New Groove" last month. Photo: Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images

Attention, Disney lovers. An "immersive" exhibit is stopping in Boston this spring, and our friends at Axios Cleveland got us a sneak peek.

What's happening: The Disney Animation Immersive Experience is coming to eight cities, including Boston, this year.

  • Our local showcase opens Feb. 23 at Lighthouse Artspace.
  • The Toronto-based entertainment company behind the event is the same one that brought the immersive Vincent Van Gogh exhibit to Boston in recent years.

What to expect: Axios Cleveland reporter Troy Smith checked out the Cleveland showcase ahead of its recent debut to the public.

  • The exhibit starts with an educational walk through the company's animation history, with interactive displays for kids.
  • Then there's the showroom with floor-to-ceiling projections showing scenes from "The Lion King," "Frozen," "Encanto" and other Disney classics.

The catch: It's not cheap. Available tickets for the Boston show start at $28 for weekdays and $46 for weekends.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more