Let it go! Let it go! Photo: Walt Disney Animation Studios/Lighthouse Immersive Studios

A new showcase from the creators of the Immersive Van Gogh Experience wants to make you part of Disney's world.

What's happening: Disney Animation Immersive Experience opens today inside the Lighthouse ArtSpace on East 72nd Street.

The show runs through April 10. Tickets, which the website says are selling fast, start at $36.

Details: The experience begins with an educational walk through Disney's animation history with interactive displays for kids.

Then it's on to a showroom with 500,000 cubic square feet of projections (including the floor) showing iconic scenes from "The Lion King," "Frozen," "Encanto" and other movies.

Zoom out: Disney Immersive will debut in Columbus, Boston, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Nashville, San Antonio and Toronto this year.

Flashback: The exhibit comes from Lighthouse Immersive, the Toronto-based entertainment company that brought Immersive Van Gogh to Cleveland in 2021.

The Van Gogh show sold more than 175,000 tickets in its first four months.

💭 Troy's thought bubble: It's jaw-dropping. You'll want to reach out and grab Aladdin's hand (not that I did that during the VIP opening 👀).