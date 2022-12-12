East End Books Boston open for the holidays in Seaport District

The store during its construction this summer. Photo courtesy of Jeff Peters

After months of anticipation, East End Books Boston opened its doors in the Seaport District at 11am Saturday.

What's happening: The bookstore, a Boston outpost for the Provincetown-based East End Books, is starting with a soft opening during the holidays before closing to complete the build-out, according to the company's email newsletter.

The bookstore plans to reopen in time for a March 11 event with author Coinneach MacLeod, who recently published, "The Hebridean Baker: My Scottish Island Kitchen."

Context: East End Books Boston is the latest attraction in a neighborhood that's experienced rapid development, including high-rise offices and condos and a Trader Joe's.

When complete, East End Books will serve wine, tapas and, of course, books, with appearances from award-winning authors.