Katherine Clark moves up the Democratic House ladder

U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark will be the second highest-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives next year after her colleagues elected her as the next minority whip.

Clark's elevation comes as Democrats chose New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, to serve as minority leader next year, Axios' Andrew Solender writes.

Why it matters: Clark will gain a huge amount of influence on Capitol Hill even though Democrats will be in the minority in the House.

The new position will likely be advantageous to her Middlesex County district and Massachusetts as a whole as it should offer more influence over legislation and funding.

Between the lines: Clark has been planning her ascent for years, leveraging the bonds she's made with new Democratic representatives by helping them settle into Congress.

Flashback: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who has led the caucus since 2003, announced her retirement from leadership earlier this month.