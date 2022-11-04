Take a swing at virtual golf in Boston

Cameras and sensors track a golfer's shot to show where it would land on the virtual course. Photo: Five Iron Golf

A former downtown wax museum in an area heavily trafficked by tourists is being reinvented into a high-tech golfing simulation experience.

Driving the news: Five Iron Golf will take over the space formerly occupied by Dreamland Wax Museum next to City Hall. It will install 15 TrackMan golf simulators there.

The large screens, tracking equipment and interactive greens simulate nearly 100 golf courses from around the world, so players can experience the links of Scotland, Hawaii or other far-flung locales.

Why it matters: Casual sports-based entertainment has become very popular in Boston and other cities.

The city has recently seen new pickleball courts open in Southie and a ping pong social club debut in Fort Point.

Soon, all our old warehouses will be lounges. Photo: Five Iron Golf

The intrigue: Five Iron's golf arcade will also double as a sports bar.

The venue will have two full bars, numerous TVs and a "locally inspired" food menu, according to the company.

There will also be putting greens, shuffleboard and, of course, Golden Tee arcade games.

What's next: The Boston location will be the 17th in the Five Iron chain and the only location in New England.

Six virtualized versions of Massachusetts courses will be included at the Boston Five Iron: Dedham Country & Polo Club, Falmouth Country Club, Kettle Brook Golf Course in Paxton, Miacomet Golf Course on Nantucket, Pine Brook Country Club in Weston and Wachusett Country Club in West Boylston.

Worth noting: Five Iron won't be the only new golf-themed entertainment venue in town. Puttshack opened its minigolf-for-adults space in the Seaport less than a month ago.