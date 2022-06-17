1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Pickleball bar PKL opens in Southie

Mike Deehan
The pickleball courts at PKL in South Boston.
Try not to spill your drink while playing with friends at Southie's new pickleball palace. Photo: Mike Deehan/Axios

Boston's first pickleball bar opens Saturday in South Boston.

What's happening: PKL has turned an absolutely massive 22,000-square-foot portion of the South Boston Ironworks facility at the corner of Old Colony and C Street into a modern racquet sport playground.

The bar and dining area at PKL in South Boston.
A cavernous space in an old industrial building means ample seating. Photo: Mike Deehan/Axios

Details: The bar has five pickleball courts and two giant shuffleboard courts available to reserve. PLK will offer tournament play and lessons with pros.

  • A 30-minute lesson plus 30 minutes of play time costs $100 for two players.
  • Non-peak court reservations are $25 an hour.
  • Reservations from 2-11pm cost $50 an hour.

Plus: Cornhole is free to play, or skip the games and just grab a drink in one of PKL's lounge areas.

  • PKL managers declined to share the menu with us, but said it features "elevated" bar food.

The big picture: PKL is cashing in on a national trend. Pickleball participation has skyrocketed in recent years and it's been deemed "the fastest growing sport in America."

Shuffleboard at PKL in South Boston.
If rackets aren't your jam, try a cue-stick for shuffleboard. Photo: Mike Deehan/Axios
The lounge area at PKL in South Boston.
Hate games? Me too. SPK won't mind. You can just sip some drinks in the lounge. Photo: Mike Deehan/Axios
