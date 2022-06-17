Pickleball bar PKL opens in Southie

Boston's first pickleball bar opens Saturday in South Boston.

What's happening: PKL has turned an absolutely massive 22,000-square-foot portion of the South Boston Ironworks facility at the corner of Old Colony and C Street into a modern racquet sport playground.

A cavernous space in an old industrial building means ample seating. Photo: Mike Deehan/Axios

Details: The bar has five pickleball courts and two giant shuffleboard courts available to reserve. PLK will offer tournament play and lessons with pros.

A 30-minute lesson plus 30 minutes of play time costs $100 for two players.

Non-peak court reservations are $25 an hour.

Reservations from 2-11pm cost $50 an hour.

Plus: Cornhole is free to play, or skip the games and just grab a drink in one of PKL's lounge areas.

PKL managers declined to share the menu with us, but said it features "elevated" bar food.

The big picture: PKL is cashing in on a national trend. Pickleball participation has skyrocketed in recent years and it's been deemed "the fastest growing sport in America."

If rackets aren't your jam, try a cue-stick for shuffleboard. Photo: Mike Deehan/Axios