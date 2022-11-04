Clark blames Republicans for political violence

After the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Melrose) is asking voters to reject candidates who seek power by turning Americans against each other, and she's condemning antisemitism in her own district.

What they're saying: "Where is the bottom for this? It's going to end in continued violence in our communities against elected leaders," Clark told Axios this week.

She said this year's midterms should be a time for voters "to come together and choose community over chaos."

The answer to the country's political conflicts "cannot be through division, misinformation and appeals to hate speech and violence," Clark said.

Threat level: In a separate statement, Clark rebuked extremism and blamed Republicans for what she described as using misinformation, divisive rhetoric and hate speech to win votes.

Separately: On Wednesday, Clark in a statement said she was horrified by an incident in Stoneham in which antisemitic language and swastikas were found on the lawn of a private home.

"These incidents are a chilling reminder of the anti-Semitism proliferating in the Commonwealth and our nation," Clark wrote in the statement.

Between the lines: As Assistant Speaker of the House, Clark is the fourth-highest ranking Democrat in Congress and a key player on Pelosi's leadership team. She could rise even higher in the ranks when Pelosi and her top two deputies retire.