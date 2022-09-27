40 mins ago - News

Boston's Logan Airport gets low marks for customer satisfaction

Joann Muller
Illustration of an airplane on a runway shaped like a "no" symbol.
Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

Surprising virtually no one in eastern Massachusetts, Boston Logan International Airport ranked 17 out of 20 for customer satisfaction among the busiest airports in the country in a recent survey.

Why it matters: It's 2019 all over again. After a blissful period during the pandemic when passengers could breeze through security checkpoints, baggage claims and restaurants, airports are again a source of frustration, according to J.D. Power's latest annual North America Airport Satisfaction Study.

Who beat Boston: Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport's passenger satisfaction topped the list among "mega" airports with a score of 800 on a 1,000-point scale, followed by San Francisco International Airport (796).

  • Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport tied with New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport for third (791).
  • Meanwhile, Logan's score is 754.

Who's worse: Los Angeles International Airport (753), O'Hare International Airport (751) and Newark Liberty International Airport (719).

