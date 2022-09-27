Boston's Logan Airport gets low marks for customer satisfaction

Surprising virtually no one in eastern Massachusetts, Boston Logan International Airport ranked 17 out of 20 for customer satisfaction among the busiest airports in the country in a recent survey.

Why it matters: It's 2019 all over again. After a blissful period during the pandemic when passengers could breeze through security checkpoints, baggage claims and restaurants, airports are again a source of frustration, according to J.D. Power's latest annual North America Airport Satisfaction Study.

Who beat Boston: Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport's passenger satisfaction topped the list among "mega" airports with a score of 800 on a 1,000-point scale, followed by San Francisco International Airport (796).

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport tied with New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport for third (791).

Meanwhile, Logan's score is 754.

Who's worse: Los Angeles International Airport (753), O'Hare International Airport (751) and Newark Liberty International Airport (719).

