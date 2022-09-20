Mixed rebound for Massachusetts craft beer in 2021

Some of Massachuertts' largest craft breweries rebounded while others lost ground in 2021, a year after the pandemic crippled the industry.

The state of beer: Sam Adams brewer Boston Beer Company isn't exactly what anyone would call a "craft" brewer, but they're still the state's largest independent beer maker, with over 1.5 million drinks sold in 2021.

BBC was the state's fastest-growing craft brewery with a 7% increase in sales, according to an exclusive Axios analysis of data from the Brewers Association.

The state's number two brewery, Harpoon, lost 16% of its sales compared to 2021.

Some smaller brewers did well last year, like Jack's Abby (up 10%) and Nightshift (up 6%.)

But Tree House Brewery was down 4% and Lord Hobo saw a 6% decline.

In 2021, Mass. saw four breweries close and 14 open, the data shows.

The big picture: The craft beer industry grew by 8% in 2021, while the overall market moved up 1%. Massachusetts had two breweries (Boston Beer and Harpoon) among the nation's top 50 largest.

Between the lines: The annual data — published for its members in the New Brewer journal — is the most comprehensive breakdown of the state's craft beer industry.

Yes, but: Not all craft brewers are represented in the rankings because some do not submit sales and production data to the Colorado-based Brewers Association, the industry's trade group.

Our analysis looked at sales from breweries, brewpubs and taprooms, but excluded contract brewers.

Also excluded are local breweries who don't meet the definition of independent.

What's next: The association's Bart Watson, who compiled the data, says 2022 is producing mixed results and growth projected near 4-5%.

Inflation on the cost of raw goods, particularly grain, is hurting the industry. So is competition from other alcohol products, such as canned cocktails and seltzers.

One clear pandemic recovery, he said in a recent industry briefing: "At the brewery, sales are stronger and still growing so that's a bright spot."

The bottom line: For the next year, Watson sees an elevated "long-term growth rate … but below [2021] when there was still strong growth bouncing back from those pandemic losses."