Pickleball popularity on the rise in Austin

Data: Trust for Public Land; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios Visuals

Austinites have been jumping on the bandwagon to play one of the fastest-growing sports in America: pickleball.

By the numbers: Austin has 4.7 pickleball courts per 100,000 people, according to the Trust for Public Land, a pro-parks nonprofit, Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson and Alice Feng report.

Catch up quick: There's no pickle involved in pickleball.

It's like mini-tennis, played with paddles and a heavy-ish whiffle ball.

The big picture: There's been a sixfold increase in the number of public pickleball courts in the 100 biggest U.S. cities since 2017 — from 420 to 2,788 — but city leaders say they still can't come close to meeting demand from pickleheads.

Of note: Unofficial pickleball courts don't always make these lists, and Austin has a lot of municipal or school district tennis courts that, with a little tape and a portable net, players temporarily convert to pickleball spots.

Why it matters: Cities are in a love/hate relationship with pickleball.

America's fastest-growing sport is a boon for players who are aging out of tennis — and others who dig its vibe — but it draws complaints from tennis players who've been kicked off their turf.

Meanwhile, cities can't build courts fast enough — and they're tapping everything from COVID-19 relief funds to municipal bonds to raise the necessary cash.

Between the lines: Most pickleball courts are privately owned and developed.

They're a hot real estate amenity in upscale residential developments and resorts.

Dilapidated shopping malls are being plowed down and rebuilt into pickleball courts — as are defunct Bed Bath & Beyond stores.

The Austin Pickle Ranch, with 32 courts, is planned for 9110 Bluff Springs Road, north of Slaughter Lane.

But supposed opening dates for the project have come and gone since 2021 — and organizers of Pickle Ranch did not respond to an Axios interview request.

Flashback: "Austin loves sport, fitness and being outside with like-minded people who want to have fun, and that's a perfect description of pickleball," Mellie Price, an owner of Major League Pickleball squad ATX Pickleballers, told Axios in 2021.

What's next: Pool-sharing company Swimply is getting into the pickleball court rental business, with at least four current rental listings in Austin.