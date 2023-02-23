Austin chefs collaborate on slave quarters restoration

The former slave quarters at the Neill-Cochran House Museum. Photo: Courtesy of Tara Dudley via NCHM

Three Austin chefs are collaborating to support a project to restore the city’s last known intact slave dwelling.

The big picture: The Neill-Cochran House Museum, on San Gabriel just west of the intersection of West 24th and Guadalupe streets, is working on a restoration and reinterpretation of slave quarters on its property.

Context: At the outbreak of the Civil War, 28% of Austin's population — 977 people — were enslaved, per the museum.

A few years before the war began, Washington and Mary Hill commissioned a local builder to construct a spacious Greek Revival house on nearly 18 acres of land northwest of the city limits.

The Hills, like the majority of white Austinites, were enslavers and their home was intended to be serviced through slave labor, per the museum.

The couple never actually moved into the main building — they ultimately lacked the means, despite their reliance on slaves — and it later became a school for the blind (1857-1858), a private home for the lieutenant governor and a hospital.

Of note: Slaves likely lived in the quarters, built of limestone, during the building's construction, and during its school and private-home years during the war, Rowena Dasch, executive director of the museum, tells Axios.

"Discovering who exactly lived here and when has been long and slow," Dasch said.

Flash-forward: To raise money to write a new curriculum and make signs to educate museum-goers, a trio of transformational Black chefs who bring their heritage to their work will share their culinary expertise, their professional journeys and the role that history has played in their craft:

Tavel Bristol-Joseph of Caribbean standout Canje.

Damien Brockway of highly touted BBQ food trailer Distant Relatives.

Amanda Turner of Southern cuisine stalwart Olamaie.

Of note: Bristol-Joseph and Brockway are both James Beard Award semifinalists in this year's Best Chef, Texas, category.

What they're saying: Brockway has said the cuisine at Distant Relatives is "inspired by the textures, flavors, heritage and narrative of the African diaspora within the United States."

If you go: The event is March 4 at 6:30pm.