Eager to try the newish and highly touted barbecue trailer Distant Relatives, I recently headed over to Meanwhile Brewing Co. in Southeast Austin.

Opened five months into the pandemic and situated amid the trees, picnic tables and playground of Meanwhile's vast beer garden, Distant Relatives is a kind of outdoor BBQ refuge.

The fact that the food is absolutely terrific doesn't hurt.

The big picture: Pitmaster Damien Brockway has said Distant Relatives is "inspired by the textures, flavors, heritage and narrative of the African diaspora within the United States."

Details: The tried-and-true — and sometimes quite tired — sides you might find at other, lesser barbecue joints get a refreshing update here.

A tasty, very pretty side of burnt-ends and black-eyed peas bests basic beans.

And a jumble of shredded Berbere-spiced pickled carrots adds more sweetness and tang than the standard pickles and onions.

Let's talk meat: The chicken leg quarter, served with chili vinegar sauce, is the juiciest smoked chicken we've had.

And you might find yourself inhaling the gorgeous pecan-smoked brisket sandwich, served with a cascade of finely chopped pickles on a brioche bun.

🏆 Pro tip: When you head into Meanwhile for a beer, make sure to check out the whimsical, custom-made, pictograph-like wallpaper in the bathrooms.

How to visit: Distant Relatives is open noon to 8pm — or 'til sellout — Wednesdays through Sundays at 3901 Promontory Point Drive.