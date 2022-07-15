10 hours ago - Food and Drink

Austin's prettiest barbecue

Asher Price
A tray of bbq from Distant Relatives
A tray full of some of Austin's prettiest barbecue. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

Eager to try the newish and highly touted barbecue trailer Distant Relatives, I recently headed over to Meanwhile Brewing Co. in Southeast Austin.

  • Opened five months into the pandemic and situated amid the trees, picnic tables and playground of Meanwhile's vast beer garden, Distant Relatives is a kind of outdoor BBQ refuge.
  • The fact that the food is absolutely terrific doesn't hurt.

The big picture: Pitmaster Damien Brockway has said Distant Relatives is "inspired by the textures, flavors, heritage and narrative of the African diaspora within the United States."

Details: The tried-and-true — and sometimes quite tired — sides you might find at other, lesser barbecue joints get a refreshing update here.

  • A tasty, very pretty side of burnt-ends and black-eyed peas bests basic beans.
  • And a jumble of shredded Berbere-spiced pickled carrots adds more sweetness and tang than the standard pickles and onions.

Let's talk meat: The chicken leg quarter, served with chili vinegar sauce, is the juiciest smoked chicken we've had.

  • And you might find yourself inhaling the gorgeous pecan-smoked brisket sandwich, served with a cascade of finely chopped pickles on a brioche bun.

🏆 Pro tip: When you head into Meanwhile for a beer, make sure to check out the whimsical, custom-made, pictograph-like wallpaper in the bathrooms.

How to visit: Distant Relatives is open noon to 8pm — or 'til sellout — Wednesdays through Sundays at 3901 Promontory Point Drive.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Austin stories

No stories could be found

Austinpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more