Austin's prettiest barbecue
Eager to try the newish and highly touted barbecue trailer Distant Relatives, I recently headed over to Meanwhile Brewing Co. in Southeast Austin.
- Opened five months into the pandemic and situated amid the trees, picnic tables and playground of Meanwhile's vast beer garden, Distant Relatives is a kind of outdoor BBQ refuge.
- The fact that the food is absolutely terrific doesn't hurt.
The big picture: Pitmaster Damien Brockway has said Distant Relatives is "inspired by the textures, flavors, heritage and narrative of the African diaspora within the United States."
Details: The tried-and-true — and sometimes quite tired — sides you might find at other, lesser barbecue joints get a refreshing update here.
- A tasty, very pretty side of burnt-ends and black-eyed peas bests basic beans.
- And a jumble of shredded Berbere-spiced pickled carrots adds more sweetness and tang than the standard pickles and onions.
Let's talk meat: The chicken leg quarter, served with chili vinegar sauce, is the juiciest smoked chicken we've had.
- And you might find yourself inhaling the gorgeous pecan-smoked brisket sandwich, served with a cascade of finely chopped pickles on a brioche bun.
🏆 Pro tip: When you head into Meanwhile for a beer, make sure to check out the whimsical, custom-made, pictograph-like wallpaper in the bathrooms.
How to visit: Distant Relatives is open noon to 8pm — or 'til sellout — Wednesdays through Sundays at 3901 Promontory Point Drive.
