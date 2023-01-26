Six Austin chefs and restaurants were named semifinalists for prestigious James Beard awards on Wednesday.

Details: Tavel Bristol-Joseph of Caribbean restaurant Canje, Damien Brockway of barbecue joint Distant Relatives, and Kareem El-Ghayesh of KG BBQ are in the running for the "Best Chef, Texas" category.

Plus, baker Mariela Camacho of Comadre Panadería is a semifinalist in the "Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker" category.

Downtown Mexican restaurant La Condesa is nominated in the "Outstanding Restaurant" category, and East Austin's Suerte made the "Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program" category.

Why it matters: The James Beards are the Oscars of the food world, and our continued recognition by the culinary awards reminds the nation that Austin's food scene is flourishing.

Flashback: Four Austin chefs were named as semifinalists last year, and Edgar Rico of Nixta Taqueria and Iliana de la Vega of El Naranjo took home the award.

What's next: James Beard nominees will be announced on Mar. 29, and winners will be celebrated at a June 5 awards ceremony in Chicago.