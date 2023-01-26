Six Austin chefs and restaurants named James Beard semifinalists
Six Austin chefs and restaurants were named semifinalists for prestigious James Beard awards on Wednesday.
Details: Tavel Bristol-Joseph of Caribbean restaurant Canje, Damien Brockway of barbecue joint Distant Relatives, and Kareem El-Ghayesh of KG BBQ are in the running for the "Best Chef, Texas" category.
- Plus, baker Mariela Camacho of Comadre Panadería is a semifinalist in the "Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker" category.
- Downtown Mexican restaurant La Condesa is nominated in the "Outstanding Restaurant" category, and East Austin's Suerte made the "Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program" category.
Why it matters: The James Beards are the Oscars of the food world, and our continued recognition by the culinary awards reminds the nation that Austin's food scene is flourishing.
Flashback: Four Austin chefs were named as semifinalists last year, and Edgar Rico of Nixta Taqueria and Iliana de la Vega of El Naranjo took home the award.
What's next: James Beard nominees will be announced on Mar. 29, and winners will be celebrated at a June 5 awards ceremony in Chicago.
