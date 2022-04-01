A taste of Mexico at La Condesa

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

La Condesa features Mexican dishes made from locally sourced ingredients and a cocktail list with an expansive collection of blue agave tequila and mezcal.

Our recs:

🍹 To drink: Sip on the seasonal sangria, made with wine, orange liqueur and seasonal local fruits.

Their current sangria is made with white wine and includes an orange slice. Refreshing and perfect for a dinner on the patio before it gets too hot.

The signature cocktail list also includes a mezcalrita, watermelon martini and seasonal frozen drinks. Head there during happy hour from 4-6pm on Wednesday through Saturday for half-off all alcoholic beverages.

🌽 To snack: Try the ceviche de pescado, drenched in citrus broth and topped with lemon purée, onion and habanero. It's a bright and citrusy dish, and you'll have to stop yourself from drinking the juice right out of the bowl.

Pro tip: Order tostadas on the side for some crunch.

🌮 To eat: The menu includes several "platos fuertes" — main dishes — that are perfect for sharing between friends.

Order the barbacoa, which comes with salsa macha, black beans, tomatillo salsa and tortillas. There's plenty to share between two or three people.

On the side: Try the esquites — grilled corn with cotija cheese, mayo and aleppo pepper.