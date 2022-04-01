2 hours ago - Things to Do

A taste of Mexico at La Condesa

Nicole Cobler
La Condesa's barbacoa, black beans and salsa on a corn tortilla and a side of esquites with pickled cauliflower and carrots. Photo: Nicole Cobler

La Condesa features Mexican dishes made from locally sourced ingredients and a cocktail list with an expansive collection of blue agave tequila and mezcal.

Our recs:

🍹 To drink: Sip on the seasonal sangria, made with wine, orange liqueur and seasonal local fruits.

  • Their current sangria is made with white wine and includes an orange slice. Refreshing and perfect for a dinner on the patio before it gets too hot.
  • The signature cocktail list also includes a mezcalrita, watermelon martini and seasonal frozen drinks. Head there during happy hour from 4-6pm on Wednesday through Saturday for half-off all alcoholic beverages.

🌽 To snack: Try the ceviche de pescado, drenched in citrus broth and topped with lemon purée, onion and habanero. It's a bright and citrusy dish, and you'll have to stop yourself from drinking the juice right out of the bowl.

  • Pro tip: Order tostadas on the side for some crunch.

🌮 To eat: The menu includes several "platos fuertes" — main dishes — that are perfect for sharing between friends.

  • Order the barbacoa, which comes with salsa macha, black beans, tomatillo salsa and tortillas. There's plenty to share between two or three people.

On the side: Try the esquites — grilled corn with cotija cheese, mayo and aleppo pepper.

