A taste of Mexico at La Condesa
La Condesa features Mexican dishes made from locally sourced ingredients and a cocktail list with an expansive collection of blue agave tequila and mezcal.
Our recs:
🍹 To drink: Sip on the seasonal sangria, made with wine, orange liqueur and seasonal local fruits.
- Their current sangria is made with white wine and includes an orange slice. Refreshing and perfect for a dinner on the patio before it gets too hot.
- The signature cocktail list also includes a mezcalrita, watermelon martini and seasonal frozen drinks. Head there during happy hour from 4-6pm on Wednesday through Saturday for half-off all alcoholic beverages.
🌽 To snack: Try the ceviche de pescado, drenched in citrus broth and topped with lemon purée, onion and habanero. It's a bright and citrusy dish, and you'll have to stop yourself from drinking the juice right out of the bowl.
- Pro tip: Order tostadas on the side for some crunch.
🌮 To eat: The menu includes several "platos fuertes" — main dishes — that are perfect for sharing between friends.
- Order the barbacoa, which comes with salsa macha, black beans, tomatillo salsa and tortillas. There's plenty to share between two or three people.
On the side: Try the esquites — grilled corn with cotija cheese, mayo and aleppo pepper.
