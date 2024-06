Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: American Community Survey; Map: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios 30% of Georgians reported they've been married at least once, according to data from the American Community Survey. That's below the national average of 31%. Why it matters: Marital status is a stronger predictor of American adult well-being than education, race, age and gender, according to the Institute for Family Studies and Gallup.

Last year, married adults between 25 and 50 years old were more likely to be thriving than adults who never married.

Household income adjustment has the biggest sway on well-being for individuals, and typically rises after marriage when a couple pools resources.

The big picture: The national marriage rate has dropped by nearly 60% over the last 50 years as marriage's formal benefits, and societal pressure to wed, decline.

Meanwhile, negative attitudes toward ending a marriage have dwindled.

Fun fact: June is the third-most popular time to get hitched. The Knot reports 11% of 2024 weddings will happen this month.