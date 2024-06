Fulton County commissioners today will discuss using a sales tax to pay for a new jail or renovate the existing facility. (WABE via X)

🗳️ Voting rights advocates are working to ensure people who are homeless have access to the ballot box. (Capital B Atlanta)

👀 The Republican member of the Fulton Board of Elections who refused to certify results of the May 21 primary is a member of an election denial organization. (The Guardian)

The police chief of the Atlanta VA Medical Center, who is suspended over allegations of sexual assault and harassment, was recorded saying she did not want to hire Black or Hispanic female officers because they have an "attitude." (Fox 5 Atlanta)