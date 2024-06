A 30-inch pipe was seen being lowered into the hole at 11th and West Peachtree Streets Tuesday morning, June 4, 2024. Photo: John Spink/AJC

A light is finally beginning to appear at the end of the pipe for Atlanta residents and businesses who, for several days, have been affected by two major water main breaks. The latest: The city said in a news release late Tuesday that crews have installed a 30-inch pipe that replaces a nearly 100-year-old structure as part of repairs at 11th and W. Peachtree streets in Midtown. Water is on at the nearby Marriott Residence Inn and the Eleventh Street Pub, and the city estimates water service will be restored to the broader affected area between 7-11am Wednesday.

Yes, but: Expect the boil-water advisory for the Midtown area and east side neighborhoods to remain in effect, as Atlanta officials will have to test the water to ensure it's safe to drink.

Sporadic issues are still being reported in some places.

The Fulton County Board of Health on Tuesday closed its offices at 10 Park Place in Downtown due to water pressure issues.

Be smart: We're going to continue hearing about water main breaks in the weeks to come, as they're almost a daily occurrence in Atlanta.

Compared to these major breaks, they are usually relatively easier to patch in a shorter amount of time.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional details.