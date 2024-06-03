The Atlanta Fringe Festival, the weeklong celebration of comedy, improv and high-risk, high-reward performances, kicks off Monday in Little Five Points, Old Fourth Ward and East Atlanta. Why it matters: The mix of free and ticketed events is a "bastion of discovery," executive director Diana Brown told Axios.

"It's harder than it used to be to be surprised by something, with so much of the internet trying to target and customize your world," Brown said.

"Fringe gives you so many opportunities to have those unexpected discoveries without feeling like you've wasted a lot of time and money."

State of play: From now through June 9, artists from across the state, nation and world will perform experimental, unconventional and highly creative works for audiences seeking a little more surprise with their drama.

Zoom in: Ticketed performances include "Dance With Dementia," nonprofit Spotlight Exchange's solo piece about the effect of memory loss on loved ones; "Let Me Say This About That" by Minneapolis comedy troupe Imaginary Podcast Network; and a burlesque performance by the Speakeasy Sirens of Orlando.

What's new: "Street Fringe," a partnership with the Little 5 Points Business Association, is a three-day series of singers, comedians and artists performing around the neighborhood and a new addition to the festival lineup, Brown said.

The program includes 15 busking acts, ranging from a jazz clarinet performer and Chilean guitar player to an acrobat and puppeteer — plus an immersive storyline running throughout about the neighborhood's history.

What we're watching: Monday's performance of "Five/5ths of Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure," a dissection and reassembly of the classic Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter film.

