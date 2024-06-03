Jun 3, 2024 - News

Atlanta Fringe Festival opts for unconventional

A woman dressed as a balding police officer with a mustache smiles and speaks in a microphone

Sloan Brettholtz's "Officer Scott." Photo: Courtesy of Atlanta Fringe Festival

The Atlanta Fringe Festival, the weeklong celebration of comedy, improv and high-risk, high-reward performances, kicks off Monday in Little Five Points, Old Fourth Ward and East Atlanta.

Why it matters: The mix of free and ticketed events is a "bastion of discovery," executive director Diana Brown told Axios.

  • "It's harder than it used to be to be surprised by something, with so much of the internet trying to target and customize your world," Brown said.
  • "Fringe gives you so many opportunities to have those unexpected discoveries without feeling like you've wasted a lot of time and money."

State of play: From now through June 9, artists from across the state, nation and world will perform experimental, unconventional and highly creative works for audiences seeking a little more surprise with their drama.

Zoom in: Ticketed performances include "Dance With Dementia," nonprofit Spotlight Exchange's solo piece about the effect of memory loss on loved ones; "Let Me Say This About That" by Minneapolis comedy troupe Imaginary Podcast Network; and a burlesque performance by the Speakeasy Sirens of Orlando.

What's new: "Street Fringe," a partnership with the Little 5 Points Business Association, is a three-day series of singers, comedians and artists performing around the neighborhood and a new addition to the festival lineup, Brown said.

  • The program includes 15 busking acts, ranging from a jazz clarinet performer and Chilean guitar player to an acrobat and puppeteer — plus an immersive storyline running throughout about the neighborhood's history.

What we're watching: Monday's performance of "Five/5ths of Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure," a dissection and reassembly of the classic Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter film.

