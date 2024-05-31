The city of Atlanta turned off water Friday evening in Downtown and surrounding neighborhoods so crews could complete repairs on a major water main break. Why it matters: The break forced the closure of government offices, Zoo Atlanta and the Georgia Aquarium. Grady Health System canceled all appointments for the rest of Friday.

The latest: According to a press release, Atlanta's Department of Watershed Management halted water service to repair a 36-inch and 48-inch transmission line at the corner of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and J.P. Brawley Drive.

A department spokesperson told Axios that people who live in the affected areas could experience no water and are under a boil water advisory until further notice.

The transmission line "carries large volumes of water to the metropolitan area," the city said.

Yes, and: MARTA said that the breaks caused water to be shut off at its West End, Lakewood, Five Points, Georgia State, King Memorial, Inman Park, Candler Park, Bankhead, and College Park stations.

What we're watching: The city, which has not yet indicated when service could be restored, is sharing updates regarding repairs, service interruptions and the boil water advisory on X.