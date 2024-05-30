Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Ginsberg's Refresher is now open at Wild Heaven Beer's original location in Avondale Estates. Photo: Caren West PR

Wild Heaven Beer is rolling out a new dining experience at its original location in Avondale Estates. The latest: The new food truck, Ginsberg's Refresher, offers an array of burgers, sandwiches and appetizers customers can pair with their beers, Wild Heaven said in a press release.

Ginsberg's Refresher is operated by chef Todd Ginsberg, a past James Beard Award nominee known for his culinary talents at The General Muir, Bocado, Fred's Meat & Bread and Wood's Chapel BBQ.

The bites: Ginsberg Refresher's menu includes smoked salmon dip, spicy and numbing chicken wings, pork and shrimp egg rolls, burgers and a fried fish sandwich.

Catch up quick: Wild Heaven's partnership comes on the heels of the company partnering with El Tesoro Taqueria at its West End brewery.

What's next: Wild Heaven says it will team up with Fox Bros. BBQ for its new Toco Hills location that's projected to open in the summer, according to the company's website.

Stop by: Ginsberg's Refresher's food truck is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30am through dinner on Wild Heaven's patio.