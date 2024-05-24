Five-ish Points: Looking good, Cheshire Bridge Road

🧱 Former Gov. Roy Barnes is settling a zoning lawsuit with Cobb County as he and a developer aspire to build 114 homes on his farmland. (AJC)

Atlanta police body cam footage of the Emory University encampment arrests shows officers pushing protesters to the ground and restraining them. (WSB)

🏗️ An Atlanta lawmaker thinks the redevelopment of the old Civic Center site should have way more than the planned 1,500 housing units. (Atlanta Civic Circle)

🙌 Businesses rejoice! Atlanta reopened Cheshire Bridge Road. The important street closed for repairs after a fire damaged a bridge. (Atlanta News First)