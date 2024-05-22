Walmart reopens store in Vine City neighborhood

Share on email (opens in new window)

After more than a year and a half with the lights out, Walmart's Vine City location has reopened. Why it matters: The store is one of the few places where Atlanta University Center, Vine City and English Avenue residents can purchase fresh food.

The latest: Walmart converted the former Supercenter space into a neighborhood market concept that includes food, household items, health and beauty products and a pharmacy.

The store is 75,000 square feet, which Walmart says is nearly twice as large as its typical markets. It includes an expanded bakery, a full-service deli and space where people can get immunizations and other basic health services.

Catch up quick: Walmart closed the original Vine City store, as well as its Howell Mill Road store, in December 2022 after fires were set inside both places.