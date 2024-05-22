Updated 2 hours ago - News
Atlanta area primary results: Mulberry wins cityhood in Gwinnett, Labat takes sheriff's contest in Fulton
Gwinnett County residents voted to approve Georgia's newest city. The referendum to incorporate Mulberry was approved with 57% of the vote.
Why it matters: The city will be Gwinnett's second largest behind Peachtree Corners with about 41,000 people, according to its feasibility study.
What's next: A lawsuit that was filed last month that argues the city's charter is unconstitutional is still pending before Gwinnett County Superior Court.
Here's a roundup of other races we're watching around metro Atlanta:
Clayton County
- Sheriff: Incumbent Democrat Levon Allen and challenger Jeff Turner will advance to the June 18 runoff. No Republicans qualified in the race.
Cobb County
- Sheriff: Democrat Craig Owens defeated primary challenger Gregory Gilstrap. Owens will face Republican David Cavender in the Nov. 5 general election.
- House District 42: Incumbent Teri Anulewicz lost to Democratic primary challenger Gabriel Sanchez. Sanchez will face Republican Diane Jackson in November.
- District Attorney: Challenger Sonya Allen defeated incumbent Flynn Broady in the Democratic primary. Allen has no Republican opponents.
DeKalb County
- CEO: Democrats Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and Larry Johnson advanced to the runoff. No Republicans qualified for the seat.
Fulton County
- Sheriff: Incumbent Pat Labat avoided a runoff in his quest for re-election.
- BOC District 4: Democrat Natalie Hall, the incumbent, will face Mo Ivory in the runoff.
- BOC District 6: Incumbent Khadijah Abdur-Rahman cleared 50% and will not face a runoff.
- Clerk of Courts: Incumbent Ché Alexander won the Democratic primary and faces no Republican opposition in November.
Gwinnett County
- Sheriff: Incumbent Keybo Taylor easily defeated three Democratic challengers and will face Republican Mike Baker in the general election.
- BOC Chair: Nicole Love Hendrickson also prevailed against her Democratic challenger. She will face Republican John Sabic in November.
Other contests
Atlanta MOST: The city's municipal option sales tax was approved with more than 70% of the vote.
Justice, Supreme Court of Georgia: Incumbent Andrew Pinson fought off a challenge from John Barrow.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more