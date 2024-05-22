Data: City of Mulberry; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Gwinnett County residents voted to approve Georgia's newest city. The referendum to incorporate Mulberry was approved with 57% of the vote.

Why it matters: The city will be Gwinnett's second largest behind Peachtree Corners with about 41,000 people, according to its feasibility study.

What's next: A lawsuit that was filed last month that argues the city's charter is unconstitutional is still pending before Gwinnett County Superior Court.

