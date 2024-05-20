Bust out the box fan to ward off mosquitos
Heads up to mosquito magnets like myself: It's time to try a new eco-friendly experiment to ward off the pests.
Why it matters: Mosquitos carry disease, sting when they bite and are distracting. They are the quintessential pest.
- However, some methods to combat the bugs are linked to harming wildlife, like birds and bees.
Flashback: Two years ago, I told y'all about my homemade bucket mosquito traps. They seemed to work well but required a lot of maintenance.
Step one: Find a big fan. (One of the 2-by-2 classics will do, apparently.)
- Step two: Secure a screen to the side of the fan that sucks in air.
- Step three: Run the fan outside in the yard, deck, porch or wherever the mosquitos are bugging you.
- Step four: Wait.
How it works: In theory, the wind stream from the fan pulls in flying insects, which stick to the screen and eventually die.
- Or you could humanely expedite the process, such as misting diluted alcohol.
Intrigue: Some people have made the method a business model and are selling kits.
Caveat: We're doing this one together. Please show me some grace if it bombs.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more