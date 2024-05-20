Strangers in Paradise brings the beach to the Beltline

A new cocktail bar at West End's Lee & White wants to take you to Kokomo.

The vibe: Located in the mixed-use development's food hall, Strangers in Paradise puts a late 1980s beachside resort twist on classic, vacation-themed drinks.

The space by Electric Hospitality — the same group behind Muchacho, Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall and more — includes a large palm tree canopy, vintage decor, souvenir cups along its walls and a neon alligator.

The decor and theme offers "some escapism for adults," according to Michael Lennox, Electric Hospitality's CEO and founder.

Zoom out: The Lee & White's other stalls in the food hall include Sweet Red Peach, Original Hot Dog Factory, ONE Korean Bistro, Good Azz Burgers, Honeysuckle Gelato and Dough Boy Pizza.

Stop by: You can grab a drink at Strangers in Paradise 4 to 10pm Sunday through Thursday and noon to 1am Friday and Saturday.