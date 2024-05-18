Share on email (opens in new window)

Homebuyers the past few years have endured a lot, including high interest rates, not many choices and ever-increasing down payment amounts. State of play: "The market is like a teenager — unpredictable and volatile," Vanessa Reilly of Domo Realty told Axios.

"There are some houses that are selling within the first weekend they are listed and others that are sitting collecting dust."

By the numbers: Inventory is up — there were roughly 16,000 active listings in metro Atlanta on the MLS in April, compared to about 12,000 homes one year prior, Reilly says.

However, some houses are sitting on the market longer. Prices have not budged despite higher interest rates and increased supply.

Yes, but: Plenty of people are still chasing the American dream of homeownership, and real estate agents have plenty of clients to juggle.

Zoom out: The eternally desirable places to live in Atlanta — Decatur, Cabbagetown, Virginia-Highland — all share a sense of community. But they're not the only ones.

Here are some of the other spots to shop for your new home.

Northwoods

The circa early 1950s midcentury modern time capsule in north DeKalb County is a sought-after address for first-time homebuyers looking for architectural charm.

Median home price: $445,000.

Best restaurants: Taquerias, mile-long ramen noodles and Korean BBQ are all less than a mile down the road on Buford Highway.

Things to do: Dynamo Chamblee, DeKalb-Peachtree Airport Playground, Plaza Fiesta.

Fun fact: The community began as a planned development for workers in Doraville's General Motors Assembly Plant (now Assembly Atlanta) and Lockheed in Marietta.

We love: 3440 Havalyn Lane (pictured above). This 4-bedroom, 2-bath balances its mid-century modern roots with appliance updates like a Sub-Zero refrigerator and Wolf range.

West End

The epicenter of the Beltline Westside Trail boom has a rich history, MARTA rail station and strong neighborhood bonds.

Median home price: $299,000.

Best restaurants: Tassili's Raw Reality, Boggs Social and Supply, Firewall.

Things to do: Walk, jog and bike the Westside Trail, drink a beer at Monday Night Garage and see an exhibit at the Hammonds House Museum.

Fun fact: Whitehall Street is named after a long-gone 1830s tavern in West End.

Marietta

Great schools, a postcard-perfect downtown with a vibrant nightlife and tree-lined streets make for a strong suburb.

Median home price: $500,000.

Best restaurants: Spring, Hamp and Harry's, Cool Beans.

Things to do: Festivals on The Square, Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, North Georgia State Fair.

Fun fact: Union soldiers who participated in the Great Locomotive Chase spent the night before the daring mission in what today is known as the Kennesaw House.

Hapeville

Downtown investments and community building have transformed the once-sleepy suburb into one of metro Atlanta's sleeper cities for first-time homebuyers.

Median home price: $350,000.

Best restaurants: Volare Wine and Bistro, Don Chon Taqueria, Paper Plane, Mami's La Cubana.

Things to do: Delta Museum, Porsche Center test drives, community events aplenty.