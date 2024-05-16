"54 Columns," one of Atlanta's great love-it-or-hate-it works of public art, is showing off the touch-up it has long deserved. Why it matters: Owned by Fulton County, the self-explanatory cluster of concrete pillars by artist Sol LeWitt is the most valuable work in the government's art collection. But the surrounding green space never did it justice.

Driving the news: For the past two years, the Old Fourth Ward Neighborhood Association has worked with county officials, city leaders and Park Pride to refresh the space along North Highland Avenue and Glen Iris Drive with new lighting, landscaping, seating and more.

Thursday at 5pm, they will cut the ribbon on improvements.

👏 Thomas' thought bubble: I love "54 Columns." Weird, unexpected, a salute to the city. Well done, everybody.