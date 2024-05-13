Trader Joe's opening new store in Sandy Springs

Share on email (opens in new window)

Atlanta is getting another Trader Joe's. Driving the news: The popular grocer's website says that the new store at 4600 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs is "coming soon."

It will be the chain's second location to open in Sandy Springs. The new store will be in the Chastain Market retail center, which is about three miles south of the existing store at 6277 Roswell Road.

According to What Now Atlanta, the store will take over 14,800 square feet of space that used to be home to Sprouts Farmers Market.

It aims to open by August, What Now Atlanta reports.

Zoom out: The new Sandy Springs store will bring the total number of Trader Joe's stores in Georgia to eight.

Other stores are located in Midtown, Buckhead, Roswell, East Cobb, Peachtree Corners and Athens.

What we're watching: Whether Trader Joe's will eventually expand to the west, south or east side of metro Atlanta, where there's high demand among residents for their own TJ's.