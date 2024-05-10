A professional photographer is capturing portraits of Palmetto, one resident at a time. Why it matters: Raymond McCrea Jones' Palmetto Portrait Project documents the people of the small south Fulton town during this "consequential and monumental time" in America, and their history.

How it works: For the first three weekends this month, Jones is inviting Palmetto residents to visit his storefront studio on the town's main drag to sit for a free photo portrait. If they're interested, he said in a statement, he'd like to hear them tell their stories too.

"The result will be a snapshot in time of what the city of Palmetto looks like in 2024 to live on for generations to come," Jones said.

Zoom in: Jones moved to Palmetto relatively recently and is shooting simple, straightforward portraits on large-format black-and-white film. Participants can swing by the studio to pick up their copies when the project ends.

Context: Founded about 170 years ago, Palmetto began as a railroad and stagecoach stop between Newnan and Atlanta. Situated close to Serenbe, the rural area is watching sprawl approach and demographics change.

This past year, the town elected its first woman and first African-American mayor in the town's history. "Palmetto is a purple town in a purple state in a country on the brink of immense change," said Jones, who's worked for The New York Times, CNN, Atlanta Magazine and more.

View more details of the project