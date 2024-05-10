7 hours ago - News

Five-ish Points: Roller Derby in Decatur

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🗳️ The State Election Board is considering a rule allowing a "reasonable inquiry" of election results before certifying them. (AJC)

⚖️ A Fulton County judge has given prosecutors in the case against "Cop City" opponents until May 17 to turn over the remaining evidence to defense attorneys. (WABE)

🛼 Atlanta Roller Derby will host two competitions at its new venue at Agnes Scott College on Saturday. (Decaturish)

🍖 Bryan Furman, owner of the former B's Cracklin' Barbecue, will open a new restaurant in Cobb County. (AJC)

An incident report released by police provides more details on the attempts to save the life of a 15-year-old Dunwoody High School student who died Monday. (Rough Draft Atlanta)

