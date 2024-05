Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

We're in the thick of spring, so go outsiiiiiiiide and enjoy these events. ğŸŽ¨ The Chastain Park Spring Arts Festival returns this weekend to Chastain Park in Buckhead. (Saturday-Sunday)

🏃 Spark 5K, which raises money breezes into Piedmont Park. (Thursday)

❤️ Heart is performing at State Farm Arena. (Friday)

ğŸŽ¥ Check out some unique movies with the third annual European Film Festival of Atlanta at Plaza and Tara theaters. (through Saturday)

ğŸŽ» The Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra will host its 50th anniversary celebration. (Saturday)

🥳 Creative artwork will light up the sky at the 14th Atlanta Beltline Lantern Parade on the Westside Trail. (Saturday)

🖌️ If you want to go OTP, the 33rd annual Cherokee County Mother's Day Powwow & Indian Festival takes place in Canton. (Saturday-Sunday)

ğŸŽµ The third annual Atlanta R&B Soul Picnic returns to Westside Park. (Saturday)

⚽ Atlanta United takes on D.C. at Mercedes Benz Stadium. Get your tickets. (Saturday)

👩🏾 Spend An Evening with Anita Baker at State Farm Arena. (Saturday)

🥁 Judas Priest will perform at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (Saturday)