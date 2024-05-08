Music Midtown cancelled for 2024
Atlanta's flagship, two-day Music Midtown festival will not be held this year.
Why it matters: It's the second time in three years the festival has been canceled. Organizers called off events in 2022 due to "circumstances beyond our control."
The latest: Music Midtown's website says that after three decades of entertaining audiences, it's "going on hiatus this year."
- "We encourage you to continue supporting live music in Atlanta and stay tuned here for future updates," the message says.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
