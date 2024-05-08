Music Midtown cancelled for 2024

Share on email (opens in new window)

Atlanta's flagship, two-day Music Midtown festival will not be held this year. Why it matters: It's the second time in three years the festival has been canceled. Organizers called off events in 2022 due to "circumstances beyond our control."

The latest: Music Midtown's website says that after three decades of entertaining audiences, it's "going on hiatus this year."

"We encourage you to continue supporting live music in Atlanta and stay tuned here for future updates," the message says.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.