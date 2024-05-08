3 hours ago - Culture

Music Midtown cancelled for 2024

headshot
Crowd at Music Midtown in 2023

Photo: Scott Legato/WireImage

Atlanta's flagship, two-day Music Midtown festival will not be held this year.

Why it matters: It's the second time in three years the festival has been canceled. Organizers called off events in 2022 due to "circumstances beyond our control."

The latest: Music Midtown's website says that after three decades of entertaining audiences, it's "going on hiatus this year."

  • "We encourage you to continue supporting live music in Atlanta and stay tuned here for future updates," the message says.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more