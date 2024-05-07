3 hours ago - Things to Do

Eric André's open call for lovers turned friends-ish

headshot
A photo of a man with an angry look on his face wielding a bat and preparing to hit an ice sculpture

Eric André is inviting you to come onstage and talk past relationships. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Do you have a complex relationship with your ex? Love volunteering for painfully awkward situations onstage and in front of strangers?

Why it matters: Eric André would like a word.

Driving the news: The surreal Adult Swim comedian is coming to The Tabernacle on June 6 and craves some good old-fashioned audience engagement.

Zoom in: In an Instagram video, André asks fans to tag him in a video arguing why he should invite them onstage so he can "heal" their past relationship.

Caveat: You have to be in communication with your former flame, André says. People subject to restraining orders or blocked or restricted social media accounts need not apply.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more