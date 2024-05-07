Eric André's open call for lovers turned friends-ish
Do you have a complex relationship with your ex? Love volunteering for painfully awkward situations onstage and in front of strangers?
Why it matters: Eric André would like a word.
Driving the news: The surreal Adult Swim comedian is coming to The Tabernacle on June 6 and craves some good old-fashioned audience engagement.
Zoom in: In an Instagram video, André asks fans to tag him in a video arguing why he should invite them onstage so he can "heal" their past relationship.
Caveat: You have to be in communication with your former flame, André says. People subject to restraining orders or blocked or restricted social media accounts need not apply.
