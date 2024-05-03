Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Go see Atlanta's most creative balloons before they float away. Why it matters: The Balloon Museum, a traveling interactive show exploring the artistic possibilities of inflated objects, is entering its final few weeks at Pullman Yards.

Zoom in: The immersive show's exhibits include ball pits — yes, you're invited to jump in — and a transparent bubble covered in charcoal crayons that can "draw" the room (above).

If you go: The "Let's Fly" exhibit is on display until June 9. Tickets start at $29 for children and $39 for adults.

Photo: Courtesy of The Balloon Museum

Photo: Courtesy of The Balloon Museum