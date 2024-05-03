Last chance to see the Balloon Museum
Go see Atlanta's most creative balloons before they float away.
Why it matters: The Balloon Museum, a traveling interactive show exploring the artistic possibilities of inflated objects, is entering its final few weeks at Pullman Yards.
Zoom in: The immersive show's exhibits include ball pits — yes, you're invited to jump in — and a transparent bubble covered in charcoal crayons that can "draw" the room (above).
If you go: The "Let's Fly" exhibit is on display until June 9. Tickets start at $29 for children and $39 for adults.
