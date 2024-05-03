1 hour ago - News

Last chance to see the Balloon Museum

A man takes a photo of a young person standing next to a massive translucent balloon covered in black points in a bright white room

Photo: Courtesy of The Balloon Museum

Go see Atlanta's most creative balloons before they float away.

Why it matters: The Balloon Museum, a traveling interactive show exploring the artistic possibilities of inflated objects, is entering its final few weeks at Pullman Yards.

Zoom in: The immersive show's exhibits include ball pits — yes, you're invited to jump in — and a transparent bubble covered in charcoal crayons that can "draw" the room (above).

If you go: The "Let's Fly" exhibit is on display until June 9. Tickets start at $29 for children and $39 for adults.

A woman stands in the middle of large inflated colorful objects with wide eyes
Photo: Courtesy of The Balloon Museum
People walk in a room filled with black balloons and balls along the floor and the ceiling
Photo: Courtesy of The Balloon Museum
A photo of a long hallway with spectral, thermal-image quality colors and drawings on the walls
Photo: Courtesy of The Balloon Museum
