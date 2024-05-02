Weekend events: 14+ things to do in Atlanta this weekend including Shaky Knees, Cinco de Mayo

This weekend is Cinco De Mayo, so we implore you to turn up at these events to celebrate.
🍻 Underground Atlanta is promoting its Beer & Tacos Festival as "Atlanta's official Cinco De Mayo celebration." (Saturday)
🎥 You still have time to attend the 48th annual Atlanta Film Festival, where a diverse lineup of feature-length movies and shorts is airing until Sunday.
🎸 Jam out with Noah Kahan, Weezer, and the Foo Fighters at Central Park Atlanta during the Shaky Knees Music Festival. (Friday-Sunday)
🍷 Sip and sing during the Atlanta Wine & Jazz Festival at Piedmont Park. (Saturday)
🎤 Grab tickets to the Mariah the Scientist concert at The Tabernacle. (Saturday)
🍗 Eat free BBQ and jerk chicken during Tequila Fest at The Pinnacle Lot in Atlantic Station. (Saturday)
🎊 Enjoy a drone and light show, storytellers, and live international talent at the Latino Family Festival at Stone Mountain Park. (Saturday-Sunday)
🎨 Take the family to Roswell City Hall to participate in the free Roswell Spring Arts Festival. (Saturday-Sunday)
🌲 Join a Fernbank Forest Ranger for a family nature walk in Fernbank Forest. (Sunday)
⚔️ Time travel at the Georgia Renaissance Festival in Fairburn. (Saturday-Sunday)
🌱 Check out hundreds of plants over two days at the Spring Plant Sale at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center. (Saturday-Sunday)
🎈 Go visit the Balloon Museum at Pullman Yards now through June 9 before it floats away.
Editor's note: This list was updated to reflect that the Balloon Museum's stop in Atlanta was extended until June.