Weekend events: 14+ things to do in Atlanta this weekend including Shaky Knees, Cinco de Mayo

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 15: (L-R) Josh Freese and Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters perform onstage during Harley-Davidson's Homecoming Festival - Day 2 at Veterans Park on July 15, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Harley-Davidson)

Josh Freese (left) and Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters in Wisconsin. Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Harley-Davidson

This weekend is Cinco De Mayo, so we implore you to turn up at these events to celebrate.

🍻 Underground Atlanta is promoting its Beer & Tacos Festival as "Atlanta's official Cinco De Mayo celebration." (Saturday)

🎥 You still have time to attend the 48th annual Atlanta Film Festival, where a diverse lineup of feature-length movies and shorts is airing until Sunday.

🎸 Jam out with Noah Kahan, Weezer, and the Foo Fighters at Central Park Atlanta during the Shaky Knees Music Festival. (Friday-Sunday)

🍷 Sip and sing during the Atlanta Wine & Jazz Festival at Piedmont Park. (Saturday)

🎤 Grab tickets to the Mariah the Scientist concert at The Tabernacle. (Saturday)

🍗 Eat free BBQ and jerk chicken during Tequila Fest at The Pinnacle Lot in Atlantic Station. (Saturday)

🎊 Enjoy a drone and light show, storytellers, and live international talent at the Latino Family Festival at Stone Mountain Park. (Saturday-Sunday)

🎨 Take the family to Roswell City Hall to participate in the free Roswell Spring Arts Festival. (Saturday-Sunday)

🌲 Join a Fernbank Forest Ranger for a family nature walk in Fernbank Forest. (Sunday)

⚔️ Time travel at the Georgia Renaissance Festival in Fairburn. (Saturday-Sunday)

🌱 Check out hundreds of plants over two days at the Spring Plant Sale at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center. (Saturday-Sunday)

🎈 Go visit the Balloon Museum at Pullman Yards now through June 9 before it floats away.

