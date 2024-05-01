Stitch planners hear public's wish list for parks and more
People gathered 55 stories above Peachtree Street last night to design The Stitch, the ambitious proposal to cap the Downtown Connector with 14 acres of green space.
Zoom in: The Downtown Bank of America tower meeting space overlooked the project area stretching from Ted Turner Drive to Piedmont Avenue.
- The project — the $200 million first phase of which is fully funded — aims to reconnect the predominantly Black neighborhoods sliced apart in the 1940s and '50s during the interstate's construction.
How it works: Central Atlanta Progress, the city's partner in the project, collected input on issues such as parks, affordable housing and transportation.
- Officials are hosting an additional meeting on Wednesday at 5:30pm in the BOA building.
- Walk-up visitors are welcome until the crowd reaches capacity. A comment submission portal will open next week.
State of play: The design team is finishing the project's master plan and plans to present the concept to the Atlanta City Council this fall.
- Construction could begin in 2027 and wrap up by the end of the decade, project manager Jack Cebe told the crowd.
