Central Atlanta Progress President A.J. Robinson and Atlanta Parks Commissioner Justin Cutler look at the area where The Stitch will be built. Credit: Thomas Wheatley/Axios

People gathered 55 stories above Peachtree Street last night to design The Stitch, the ambitious proposal to cap the Downtown Connector with 14 acres of green space. Zoom in: The Downtown Bank of America tower meeting space overlooked the project area stretching from Ted Turner Drive to Piedmont Avenue.

The project — the $200 million first phase of which is fully funded — aims to reconnect the predominantly Black neighborhoods sliced apart in the 1940s and '50s during the interstate's construction.

How it works: Central Atlanta Progress, the city's partner in the project, collected input on issues such as parks, affordable housing and transportation.

Officials are hosting an additional meeting on Wednesday at 5:30pm in the BOA building.

Walk-up visitors are welcome until the crowd reaches capacity. A comment submission portal will open next week.

State of play: The design team is finishing the project's master plan and plans to present the concept to the Atlanta City Council this fall.