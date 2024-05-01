2 hours ago - News

Lake Claire home for sale includes two fireplaces and zero corners

headshot
A white modern art deco home for sale at 581 Harold Ave NE in Atlanta. Photo: Courtesy of Drew Jackson/Park Realty

Photo: courtesy of Drew Jackson/Park Realty

It may not be guitar-shaped, but the design of this Atlanta home will certainly create some noise among your friends.

What's happening: A three-bedroom, three-bath house in Lake Claire is on the market for $695,000.

  • This modern art deco home was built in 1985 and renovated in 1996.

Fun facts: Frazier Forest walking trails are located just behind the property.

  • The listing says the property is 2,662 square feet and is located on a lot that is 8,712 square feet.
  • There are three large covered back porches each level and two working fireplaces on the main and lower levels.
Interior kitchen and living room area of Lake Claire home for sale.
Photo courtesy of Drew Jackson/Park Realty
Photo: Courtesy of Drew Jackson/Park Realty
Photo courtesy of Drew Jackson/Park Realty
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more