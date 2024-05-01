Lake Claire home for sale includes two fireplaces and zero corners
It may not be guitar-shaped, but the design of this Atlanta home will certainly create some noise among your friends.
What's happening: A three-bedroom, three-bath house in Lake Claire is on the market for $695,000.
- This modern art deco home was built in 1985 and renovated in 1996.
Fun facts: Frazier Forest walking trails are located just behind the property.
- The listing says the property is 2,662 square feet and is located on a lot that is 8,712 square feet.
- There are three large covered back porches each level and two working fireplaces on the main and lower levels.
