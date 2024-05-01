12 mins ago - Culture

Atlanta tale "A Man in Full" premieres on Netflix

Jeff Daniels looks concerned and sits at a desk in a high rise tower

Jeff Daniels in "A Man in Full." Credit: Netflix

Tom Wolfe's iconic tale about an Atlanta real-estate mogul watching his financial empire crumble in real time comes to Netflix on Thursday.

Why it matters: The six-episode series from David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") started streaming Thursday morning. Based on Wolfe's 1998 novel about wealth, race and identity, this telling is set in the present day.

  • The nearly 750-page book captivated Atlanta and sparked pre-publication blowback from City Hall and Buckhead society circles concerned about how they'd be portrayed.

Zoom in: Jeff Daniels stars as Charlie Croker, a larger-than-life real estate developer and Georgia Tech football legend juggling bankruptcy, scheming loan officers, and relationships.

  • Lucy Liu, Diane Lane, Jon Michael Hill, Aml Ameen and others round out the cast.

Intrigue: Wolfe modeled Croker after real-life Atlanta bigwigs like Tom Cousins, Kim King or Taz Anderson, according to Atlanta Magazine.

  • Daniels, who was born in Athens, Georgia but raised in Michigan, told USA Today he watched YouTube videos of Southern senators to find his character's accent.

💭 Thomas' thought bubble: Hot take but I liked the idea of Wolfe's book more than the execution.

  • The series veers away from the book, according to write-ups, so I'm interested in watching Kelley's adaptation.

Watch the trailer

