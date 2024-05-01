Tom Wolfe's iconic taleabout an Atlanta real-estate mogul watching his financial empire crumble in real time comes to Netflix on Thursday.
Why it matters: The six-episode series from David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") started streaming Thursday morning. Based on Wolfe's 1998 novel about wealth, race and identity, this telling is set in the present day.
The nearly 750-page book captivated Atlanta and sparked pre-publication blowback from City Hall and Buckhead society circles concerned about how they'd be portrayed.
Zoom in: Jeff Daniels stars as Charlie Croker, a larger-than-life real estate developer and Georgia Tech football legend juggling bankruptcy, scheming loan officers, and relationships.
Lucy Liu, Diane Lane, Jon Michael Hill, Aml Ameen and others round out the cast.