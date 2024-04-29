Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's what you need to know as early voting begins on Monday for primary races across Georgia ahead of the May 21 elections. Why it matters: Georgia has hundreds of candidates in congressional primaries and nonpartisan elections — including for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat.

🗓️ Georgia voting dates to remember:

April 29 through May 17: early voting

May 4 and 11: Saturday voting

May 21: Election Day

June 18: runoff elections, if necessary

What's new: A 2023 law requires Georgia employers to give employees two hours of leave to vote during early voting or Election Day.

🗳️ Atlanta sample ballots by county:

The intrigue: Henry County's Elections & Voters Registration office was criticized recently after it left the race for county chair off sample ballots for the May 21 primary, the AJC reports.

Henry County voters must visit the Secretary of State website to preview their sample ballot rather than the county's website.

💬 Georgia primary ballot questions

What's inside: Democratic and Republican primary voters will also see eight non-binding ballot questions designed to gauge public opinion on different issues and policies.

One of the Democratic questions asks if Georgia should raise the minimum wage to a living wage.

One of the Republican questions asks if public officials who condone illegal immigration should be held responsible for crimes committed by those immigrants.

Counties may also have additional ballot questions based on local priorities.

📍 Find your polling location

If you go: Visit the Georgia Secretary of State website to find your polling location.