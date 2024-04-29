Early voting 101
Here's what you need to know as early voting begins on Monday for primary races across Georgia ahead of the May 21 elections.
Why it matters: Georgia has hundreds of candidates in congressional primaries and nonpartisan elections — including for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat.
🗓️ Georgia voting dates to remember:
- April 29 through May 17: early voting
- May 4 and 11: Saturday voting
- May 21: Election Day
- June 18: runoff elections, if necessary
What's new: A 2023 law requires Georgia employers to give employees two hours of leave to vote during early voting or Election Day.
🗳️ Atlanta sample ballots by county:
The intrigue: Henry County's Elections & Voters Registration office was criticized recently after it left the race for county chair off sample ballots for the May 21 primary, the AJC reports.
- Henry County voters must visit the Secretary of State website to preview their sample ballot rather than the county's website.
💬 Georgia primary ballot questions
What's inside: Democratic and Republican primary voters will also see eight non-binding ballot questions designed to gauge public opinion on different issues and policies.
- One of the Democratic questions asks if Georgia should raise the minimum wage to a living wage.
- One of the Republican questions asks if public officials who condone illegal immigration should be held responsible for crimes committed by those immigrants.
- Counties may also have additional ballot questions based on local priorities.
📍 Find your polling location
If you go: Visit the Georgia Secretary of State website to find your polling location.
- Georgia requires photo identification when voting. Here's the full list of valid IDs for in-person and absentee voting.
