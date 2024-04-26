Five-ish Points: Floridaman comes to Atlanta

Share on email (opens in new window)

🤖 Georgia political campaigns are starting to use AI to create ads. They still need humans to door knock, however. (Georgia Recorder) ❗️ Some Republican lawmakers are cheering on media outlets' attacks on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. (Axios)

🍻 Floridaman, a Gulf Coast-themed bar above Breaker Breaker in Reynoldstown, is opening next month. (Eater)

Pro-Palestinian Morehouse College students grilled President David A. Thomas for inviting President Biden to speak at May's commencement ceremony. (Capital B)

🪩 DJ Ree de la Vega, the brains behind the popular Chaka Khan Hacienda party series, is taking over the former Sound Table space on Edgewood Avenue. (AJC)

🍽️ Longtime Atlanta restaurateur Ray Schoenbaum — of Ray's on the River fame — is selling his business and retiring. (Atlanta Business Chronicle)